F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nomura upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.57.

Shares of FFIV traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $199.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.96.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $606,471.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $589,011.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,502.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 306.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

