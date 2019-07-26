Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Masco from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.67.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.75. 23,090,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,561,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $584.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.