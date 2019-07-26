Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 310,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 224,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of $216.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

