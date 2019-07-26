Fantom (FTM) Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Fantom has a market cap of $44.21 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, DDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00294122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.01646794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00121119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, Bibox, Kucoin, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.