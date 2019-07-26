Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.78 Million

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report sales of $233.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $239.48 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $224.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $943.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.96 million to $954.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $993.96 million, with estimates ranging from $966.82 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.78. The company had a trading volume of 210,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

