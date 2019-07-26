Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after buying an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $941,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,981. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

