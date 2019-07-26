Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,135. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $167.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

