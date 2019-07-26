Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,221,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $115.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,247.25. 210,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,612. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $789.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,110.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,380.07.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,991.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock valued at $461,293. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.