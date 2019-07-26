Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,935 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 33,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $48.77.

