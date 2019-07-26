Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 676,297 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 676,297 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 1,686,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,194. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,016.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

