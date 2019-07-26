Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,884,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,017,000 after acquiring an additional 150,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,680,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,908,000 after acquiring an additional 407,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $2,518,302.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,369 shares of company stock worth $3,953,668. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.82.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.31. 677,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,124. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.