Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOE. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Stornoway Diamond from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE:FOE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11. Ferro has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ferro had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $270,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,059.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allen A. Spizzo acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $38,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $11,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ferro by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,960 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,507,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ferro by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.