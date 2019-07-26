FFI (LON:FFI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of FFI Holdings PLC (LON:FFI) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.11 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.11 ($0.33), 7,923 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.88.

In other FFI news, insider Steven Arthur Ransohoff sold 27,444,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £6,861,168 ($8,965,331.24).

FFI Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides completion contracts to the entertainment industry in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company operates through six segments: Completion Contracts, Editing Equipment Rentals, Technical Services, Insurance Agency, Tax Credit Financing, and Content Distribution.

