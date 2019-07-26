Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Shares Up 1.3%

Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.51, 4,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

