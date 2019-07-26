Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

FITB opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In related news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $83,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $932,820. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 70,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

