Financial Comparison: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Methes Energies International (NYSE:MEIL)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Methes Energies International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sensient Technologies and Methes Energies International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $73.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Methes Energies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 10.87% 16.15% 7.67% Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sensient Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Methes Energies International does not pay a dividend. Sensient Technologies pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Methes Energies International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.39 billion 2.11 $157.36 million $3.55 19.49 Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Methes Energies International.

Risk & Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methes Energies International has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Methes Energies International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

