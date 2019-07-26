Financial Contrast: Avedro (AVDR) and Its Peers

Avedro (NASDAQ: AVDR) is one of 574 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avedro to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avedro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro $27.67 million -$25.12 million -1.05 Avedro Competitors $2.14 billion $227.36 million -118,052.16

Avedro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avedro. Avedro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Avedro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avedro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro N/A N/A N/A Avedro Competitors -1,456.80% -871.76% -28.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avedro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro 0 0 6 0 3.00 Avedro Competitors 5060 14075 29135 1063 2.53

Avedro currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential downside of 99.98%. Given Avedro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avedro is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Avedro beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. Its Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery. Avedro sells its products through a direct sales force in the United States and through medical device distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as ThermalVision, Inc. and changed its name to Avedro, Inc. in October 2005. Avedro, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

