Financial Review: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) vs. Validian (NASDAQ:VLDI)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 9.52% 15.29% 2.26% Validian N/A N/A -4,875.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paylocity and Validian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 5 9 0 2.64 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paylocity currently has a consensus target price of $92.69, suggesting a potential downside of 12.48%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Validian.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paylocity and Validian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $363.52 million 15.43 $38.59 million $0.31 341.65 Validian $470,000.00 35.00 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Validian shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -2.82, meaning that its share price is 382% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Validian on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

