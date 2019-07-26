First Financial Corp IN Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $158.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01.

