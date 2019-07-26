First Financial Corp IN Makes New $55,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

VT opened at $76.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

