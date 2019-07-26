First Financial Corp IN Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 21,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $129.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $129.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

