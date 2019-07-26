First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Position Lessened by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the period. First Financial accounts for approximately 21.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 326.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 41.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

