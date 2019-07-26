First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.76 for the period. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.68-1.76 EPS.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 578,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

