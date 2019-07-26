First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Boeing were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.75. 181,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

