First Solar (FSLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. First Solar has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.25-2.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.25-2.75 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,209,467.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,494.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $490,336.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,981 shares of company stock worth $7,258,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

