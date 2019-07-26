First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,739. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

