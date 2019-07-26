FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.95. FirstCash also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.21. 6,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,428. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $727,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

