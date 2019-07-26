Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 13,901 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $355.52 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 93.53% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

