Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 5,300 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

CMI traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $174.49. 22,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,615. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

