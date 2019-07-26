Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.28. The stock had a trading volume of 163,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,237. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $206.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

