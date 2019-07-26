Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

SYY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. 32,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

