Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $37,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $3,098,242.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,203,875.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,546. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $60.20. 483,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,015. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.