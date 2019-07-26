Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,031,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $568,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,441,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,404,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 761,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

