Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $101.79 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,221,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $125.19 on Friday, hitting $1,257.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,612. The company has a market capitalization of $789.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,110.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,315.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,380.07.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total value of $46,313.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,991.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403 shares of company stock valued at $461,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

