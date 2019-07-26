Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $31.66 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,545,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $352,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $6.62 on Friday, hitting $97.60. 9,771,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,276. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

