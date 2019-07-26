Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,558. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Advantage Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

