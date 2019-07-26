Flowchain Price Reaches $5.99 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Flowchain has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00061491 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.98 or 0.05953234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00046516 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.