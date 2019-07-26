Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Trading Down 25.2%

Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) shares fell 25.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 220,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 234,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

