Focused Investors LLC Has $63.56 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $63,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after buying an additional 418,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in FedEx by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.54. 918,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,357. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.