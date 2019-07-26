Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,579. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

