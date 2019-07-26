Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,996. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 30.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

