Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,387.2% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 47,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 252,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,128. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

