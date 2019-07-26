Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 839,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares in the company, valued at $24,075,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

