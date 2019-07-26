Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,417 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $113.26. 121,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.