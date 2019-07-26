Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $84.66. 1,059,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.02.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

