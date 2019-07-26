Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $840,254,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after buying an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after buying an additional 3,679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after buying an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.79. 2,029,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.