Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,592 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $14,755,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $13,167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $10,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 150,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,562,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

