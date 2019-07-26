Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.38% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,161.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.41. 27,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.14. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

