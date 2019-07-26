Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 0.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,198,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,366,000 after buying an additional 216,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,404,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,633,000 after buying an additional 113,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Realty Income by 7,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,706,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,656,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $171,132,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

O stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.17. 22,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 28.70%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,452.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

