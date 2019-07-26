Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €85.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.30 ($99.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.57 ($96.01).

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting €67.56 ($78.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

